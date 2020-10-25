Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Quebec reaches more than 100,000 total cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Quebec’s total COVID-19 case count has passed 100,000.

The province registered 879 new cases today, bringing its total to 100,114 infections since the pandemic began.

Health authorities also reported 11 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today, for a total of 6,143.

Quebec has been hard hit by the virus, recording nearly half of all the COVID-19 cases in Canada to date.

More coming…

The Canadian Press

