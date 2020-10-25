Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Ontario records more than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Ontario has recorded more than1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time today. 

The province reported 1,042 new cases over the past 24 hours, along with seven new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

It’s the first time the province has recorded such a high daily case tally since the beginning of the global pandemic in March. 

More coming…

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:40 AM
Tire Debris - #EB401 at Guelph Line - affecting the two left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 10 minutes ago
Retweeted @JeffTaylorTPS: #Sunday morning sunrise in #Toronto A bit chilly as well @weathernetwork #shareyourweather @680NEWSweather @torontodotco…
Latest Weather
Read more