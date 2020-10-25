Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: NDP win majority government in British Columbia

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 12:44 am EDT

The New Democrats have won a majority government in the British Columbia election as voters have given John Horgan a second term after he took a gamble on calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With just under half the polls reporting results, the NDP were leading and elected in 54 seats.

The B.C. Liberals were leading and elected in 30 and the Greens in three.

Forty-four seats are needed in the 87-seat legislature to form a majority government.

The NDP also had a firm grip on the popular vote, holding about 45 per cent to the Liberals 35 per cent and the Greens at 16.

More coming…

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: Collision and Extended Road Closure: - Highway 7 from Wooten Way to Ninth Line, Markham
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:21 PM
A few clouds tonight with a low near zero #Toronto. Waking up tomorrow to a morning low of 1 degree. It will be a…
Latest Weather
Read more