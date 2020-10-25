Canadian Press NewsAlert: NDP win majority government in British Columbia

The New Democrats have won a majority government in the British Columbia election as voters have given John Horgan a second term after he took a gamble on calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With just under half the polls reporting results, the NDP were leading and elected in 54 seats.

The B.C. Liberals were leading and elected in 30 and the Greens in three.

Forty-four seats are needed in the 87-seat legislature to form a majority government.

The NDP also had a firm grip on the popular vote, holding about 45 per cent to the Liberals 35 per cent and the Greens at 16.

The Canadian Press