Canadian Press NewsAlert: NDP victorious in British Columbia election

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

The New Democrats have won the British Columbia election as voters have given John Horgan a second term after taking a gamble on calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more than 25 per cent of the polls reporting results, the NDP were leading and elected in 47 seats.

The B.C. Liberals were leading and elected in 35 and the Greens four.

Whether the NDP win will translate into a majority government wasn’t known based on the results so far and a large number of mail-in ballots still to be counted.

The Canadian Press

