Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Green Leader Sonia Furstenau wins her B.C. seat

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 12:58 am EDT

Green party leader Sonia Furstenau has been re-elected in her Cowichan Valley riding in the B.C. election.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: Collision and Extended Road Closure: - Highway 7 from Wooten Way to Ninth Line, Markham
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:21 PM
A few clouds tonight with a low near zero #Toronto. Waking up tomorrow to a morning low of 1 degree. It will be a…
Latest Weather
Read more