British police investigate incident in English Channel

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

LONDON — British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel.

The incident off the Isle of Wight reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

Hampshire police say the are aware of the ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight. They said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

The Associated Press

