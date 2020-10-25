Loading articles...

Average US gas price falls 3 cents to $2.22/gallon

Last Updated Oct 25, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have declined since six weeks ago and are expected to continue falling with many people underemployed and worried about the coronavirus.

She says demand could remain low with fewer consumers expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.35 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston at $1.77 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.49 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

The Associated Press

