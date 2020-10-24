Loading articles...

Man seriously injured following shooting near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue

What appears to be bullet holes dot the exterior of a sedan at a shooting scene near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue on Oct. 24, 2020. (CRAIG WADMAN/CITYNEWS)

A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area Saturday evening.

Police tweeted at around 7:11 p.m. that they had been called to the area for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shell casings and bullet holes were found in a nearby car by investigators.

Police said they are searching for two suspects that left the area in a white sedan. No description has been released at this time.

Another male was seen leaving the area in a black-coloured SUV. He is described by police as having a slim build and was about six-foot tall. He was also wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Investigators are also examining a parking lot on the east side of Yonge Street where there appear to be bullet casings on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

 

