Trump casts ballot in Florida, voted for 'a guy named Trump'

President Donald Trump cast his ballot Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, telling reporters afterward: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

West Palm Beach is near his private Mar-a-Lago club. He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted along with chants of “Four more years.”

The president wore a mask while voting but took it off as he approached reporters afterward in the building.

He called it “a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that.”

Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person. “I’m old fashioned, I guess,” he said.

Democrat Joe Biden hasn’t voted yet and likely won’t do so until Election Day, Nov. 3. Delaware doesn’t offer early, in-person voting like Florida.

Biden told supporters in Pennsylvania that he misses up-close campaigning, but doesn’t want his events to “superspreaders” a barb seemingly aimed at President Donald Trump, who’s set to hold a trio of big rallies later Saturday at a time of rising coronavirus cases.

At a drive-by rally in the Philadelphia suburb of Bristol, Biden said: “I don’t like the idea of all this distance, but it’s necessary.”

“We don’t want to become superspreaders,” he added.

A Rose Garden event in late September has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus. More than two dozen people linked to the White House have contracted COVID-19 since the president’s Sept. 26 event announcing Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

President Trump is scheduled to hold rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin on Saturday. The events come as the U.S. has hit a daily record of coronavirus cases with more than 83,000 reported infections.

The U.S. death toll has grown to nearly 224,00, according to the tally published by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

Trump said in a tweet the rise in positive cases is overblown.