Loading articles...

Top doctor warns that severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the national death toll toward 10,000.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the number of Canadians experiencing severe illness is on the rise amid a spike in cases.

She says an average of 1,010 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in hospital each day over the past week, about 20 per cent of whom were in intensive care units.

Average daily deaths associated with the disease reached 23 over the past seven days.

However, Tam says the most critical health impacts associated with the uptick have yet to emerge, as hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind viral spread.

Tam’s comments came the same day Ontario reported a new single-day high of 978 new coronavirus cases, along with six more deaths, pushing the national death toll to 9,920.

Quebec reported that daily cases again topped 1,000, with 26 deaths and 549 patients now in hospital, 17 per cent of whom were in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle #WB401 approaching Markham Rd express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 PM
Mostly cloudy right now. It's 7 degrees downtown & @TorontoPearson. Clouds clearing this evening with temps near 5…
Latest Weather
Read more