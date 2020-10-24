Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Six Nations council calls for land claim talks with Ontario and Ottawa amid tensions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 24, 2020 11:55 am EDT
Demonstrators set up a blockade on Argyle Street in Caledonia during a previous protest in August against the Mackenzie Meadows development. Photo courtesy CHCH
The elected council of an Ontario first nation at the heart of an Indigenous land dispute is calling for calm following escalating tensions between police and demonstrators at a housing development site.
Six Nations Elected Council says the community should focus on its goal of addressing land claims with the federal and provincial governments.
Community members who have been living at the site for months say the development near Caledonia, Ont., and the First Nation is on unceded Indigenous land and violates the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee people.
The statement also addresses a permanent injunction issued by a judge Thursday ordering all demonstrators off the site, saying it’s an example of systemic racism in Canada’s judicial system.
Reports of violence came from Caledonia hours after that ruling, with demonstrators saying police fired rubber bullets and police alleging cruisers were damaged.
Premier Doug Ford says he wants dialogue with the demonstrators, while calling those who engaged in the alleged violence “bad apples.”