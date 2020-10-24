Loading articles...

Russian oil tanker suffers explosion, fire in Sea of Azov

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

MOSCOW — A Russian oil tanker experienced an explosion in the Sea of Azov and an operation to rescue three of its crew members was underway Saturday, officials said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said the explosion on the General Azi Aslanov took place as the tanker was travelling from the port of Kavkaz to the city of Rostov-on-Don. Authorities said 10 members of the tanker’s 13-person crew havebeen rescued, while the remaining three were believed to be in the water.

The tanker has tilted and efforts to stabilize the ship were underway.

Maritime officials said the tanker wasn’t loaded explosion may have been triggered by flammable vapours left behind from the vessel’s previous cargo.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Problems #WBQEW at Guelph Line quickly CLEARED.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:46 PM
Retweeted @micheenelson: Cooler air has moved in for southern Ontario. Temps near 8 degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun & cloud #Toronto. You…
Latest Weather
Read more