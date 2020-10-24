Loading articles...

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 3:28 am EDT

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was positive.

Spychalski said the president feels well.

There was no immediate word on how the situation would affect the government.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:12 AM
CLEAR! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:21 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Now we just await the cold front to cross the region as temperatures drop down to 5° tonight! My friends, @DeniseWeatherTO…
Latest Weather
Read more