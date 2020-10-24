Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Dupont and Christie Streets: police

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle near Dupont and Christie Streets, police said.

Police tweeted at around 5 p.m. Saturday they had received a report a vehicle had crashed into a building.

Investigators said a female pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died in hospital.

A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a red Ford minivan with some front-end damage on a sidewalk.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.