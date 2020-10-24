Loading articles...

Person dead after being struck by train on Lakeshore East GO tracks

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 9:09 pm EDT

GO Transit trains sit parked at the North Bathurst Yard in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011. GO Transit is an inter-regional public transit system that serves the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and carries over 57 million passengers a year. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train, GO Transit said Saturday evening.

The provincial transit agency said the incident occurred on the Lakeshore East tracks near Whitby.

GO said the incident is under investigation.

For updates on the status of the Lakeshore East line, visit the agency’s service updates web page.

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
Clear! #EB401 express approaching Leslie
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
A few clouds tonight with a low near zero #Toronto. Waking up tomorrow to a morning low of 1 degree. It will be a…
Latest Weather
Read more