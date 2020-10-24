Loading articles...

Opposition activist leaves embassy haven to flee Venezuela

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

MEDELLIN, Colombia — Prominent opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez has abandoned Spain’s embassy in Caracas and is leaving Venezuela, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to interfere with Lopez’s plans.

Lopez has been holed up in the Spanish ambassador’s residence since a failed military uprising he led in April 2019 against the government of socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
Collision #EB401 at Port Union collectors, blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Retweeted @micheenelson: Cooler air has moved in for southern Ontario. Temps near 8 degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun & cloud #Toronto. You…
Latest Weather
Read more