No winning ticket for Friday night's $42 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $42 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 27 will grow to approximately $50 million.

There will also be two MaxMillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

