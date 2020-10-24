Loading articles...

Man, 66, charged in death of woman, 95, police say

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 5:23 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A 66-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was found dead in a North York neighbourhood this past Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday at around 9:37 a.m., police said they were called for a report of a sudden death in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East.

Margaret Nishikawara, 95, of Toronto, was found dead at the scene by responding officers, police said.

“As a result of the post-mortem examination, the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit took carriage of the investigation,” police said in a news release Saturday.

On Friday, Toronto resident Gary Nishikawara was charged with Second Degree Murder, police said.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

This is Toronto’s 59th homicide of 2020, police said.

 

 

 

 

