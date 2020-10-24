Loading articles...

Ontario's police watchdog investigating vehicle collision in Markham

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 11:18 pm EDT

Police investigate a collision in Markham on Oct. 24, 2020. (CRAIG WADMAN/CITYNEWS)

The province’s police watchdog says they are investigating a vehicle collision in Markham.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a tweet Saturday evening they are “investigating [the] Toronto Police Service in relation to a Markham collision between a vehicle under investigation and another civilian vehicle.”

Highway 7 from Wootten Way to Ninth Line have been closed for the investigation, York police said Saturday evening.

Photos and video from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles under investigation.

No other information has been released by the police or the SIU at this time.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate any incidents involving police where there are serious injuries, deaths or allegations of sexual assault.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Clear! #NB400 approaching King Rd
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
A few clouds tonight with a low near zero #Toronto. Waking up tomorrow to a morning low of 1 degree. It will be a…
Latest Weather
Read more