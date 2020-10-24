Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario's police watchdog investigating vehicle collision in Markham
by News Staff
Posted Oct 24, 2020 10:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 11:18 pm EDT
Police investigate a collision in Markham on Oct. 24, 2020. (CRAIG WADMAN/CITYNEWS)
The province’s police watchdog says they are investigating a vehicle collision in Markham.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a tweet Saturday evening they are “investigating [the] Toronto Police Service in relation to a Markham collision between a vehicle under investigation and another civilian vehicle.”
Highway 7 from Wootten Way to Ninth Line have been closed for the investigation, York police said Saturday evening.
Photos and video from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles under investigation.
No other information has been released by the police or the SIU at this time.
The SIU is automatically called in to investigate any incidents involving police where there are serious injuries, deaths or allegations of sexual assault.