Ontario's police watchdog investigating vehicle collision in Markham

The province’s police watchdog says they are investigating a vehicle collision in Markham.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a tweet Saturday evening they are “investigating [the] Toronto Police Service in relation to a Markham collision between a vehicle under investigation and another civilian vehicle.”

Highway 7 from Wootten Way to Ninth Line have been closed for the investigation, York police said Saturday evening.

Photos and video from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles under investigation.

No other information has been released by the police or the SIU at this time.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate any incidents involving police where there are serious injuries, deaths or allegations of sexual assault.