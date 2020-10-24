Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Fredericton Police say write RM Vaughan found dead

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Police in New Brunswick say missing writer Richard Vaughan has been found dead. He was 55.

The author and video artist, who wrote under the name RM Vaughan, was a revered figure in Canada’s LGBTQ arts scene.

Fredericton Police say his body was found on Friday, 10 days after he was reported missing, and that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

