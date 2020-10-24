Loading articles...

CAMH reports another COVID-19 outbreak at Queen Street site

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 2:07 pm EDT

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health has reported another COVID-19 outbreak at their Queen Street site.

Two patients and one staff member on Unit 2-3 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Another unit, Unit 1-4/1-5, had previously reported an outbreak.

CAMH now has 10 patients and four staff members who tested positive.

