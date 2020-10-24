Loading articles...

Belichick wins Breeders' Stakes

Jockey Luis Contreras celebrates by throwing flowers aboard Belichick after winning the Breeders’ Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday October 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Belichick has won the Breeders’ Stakes.

Mighty Heart came into the race as the sentimental pick after winning the first two legs of the Canadian Triple Crown: the $1-million Queen’s Plate and $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes.

But Belichick passed Mighty Heart in the second half of the race, winning by several lengths at Woodbine Racetrack.

The Canadian Triple Crown has not been completed since Wando in 2003.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
COLLISON - #EB401 express approaching the DVP. Right lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 53 minutes ago
A few clouds tonight with a low near zero #Toronto. Waking up tomorrow to a morning low of 1 degree. It will be a…
Latest Weather
Read more