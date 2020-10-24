Belichick wins Breeders' Stakes

TORONTO – Belichick has won the Breeders’ Stakes.

Mighty Heart came into the race as the sentimental pick after winning the first two legs of the Canadian Triple Crown: the $1-million Queen’s Plate and $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes.

But Belichick passed Mighty Heart in the second half of the race, winning by several lengths at Woodbine Racetrack.

The Canadian Triple Crown has not been completed since Wando in 2003.