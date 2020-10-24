Loading articles...

AK-House-1-elected

Last Updated Oct 24, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

10-24-20 11:52,,

TEST BULLETIN (AP) — The following is a TEST. Don Young, GOP,

elected U.S. House, District 1, Alaska.

AP Elections 10-24-2020 11:52

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle #WB401 approaching Markham Rd express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 PM
Mostly cloudy right now. It's 7 degrees downtown & @TorontoPearson. Clouds clearing this evening with temps near 5…
Latest Weather
Read more