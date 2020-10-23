Loading articles...

Woman suffers serious burns in fire at east end seniors residence

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm EDT

A woman is being treated for serious burns after an afternoon fire at an east end apartment building.

The fire broke out in a third floor apartment just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at Kinsmen Manor at 2287 Gerrard St. East, between Main St. and Victoria Park Ave.

The building is owned by Toronto Community Housing and is a five-storey apartment building primarily for seniors.

Fire crews say the flames were put out quickly.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

