Week in review: Die Hard is back, dog conversations, Trump's dance moves, Borat sighting

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 12:20 pm EDT

While we have been laser focused on the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, and adapting to new restrictions, there’s been some smile-worthy moments popping up online throughout the week.

In case you have missed them — or feel like a brief escape from reality — we’ve rounded up some of our colourful stories from the past few days to brighten up the beginning of your weekend!

WATCH: Bruce Willis reprises his Die Hard role for battery commercial during football game

The holidays came early when Bruce Willis reprised his role from a ‘so-called’ favourite Christmas movie, when he played John McClane from Die Hard — this time for a battery commercial during a football game.

WATCH: Seattle woman uses technology to communicate with pet dog

Dr. Dolittle himself would be impressed by the Seattle woman who figured out a way to communicate with her pet dog using technology!

Watch ‘Bunny’ tell her owner she’s ready for a walk.

WATCH: Trump’s dance moves inspire TikTok challenge

While on the campaign trail, it wasn’t what Donald Trump said that grabbed attention online — it was his dance moves — and they ‘inspired’ a new TikTok challenge.

Very Nice! Borat barge seen floating in Toronto gets attention

A barge appeared near the Toronto Waterfront teasing the release of the new Borat film, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, and it turned some heads.

680 NEWS’ Geoff Rohoman also got the news team on board with their best Borat impressions — take a listen.

Listen to the 680 NEWS team give their best Borat impression

 

 

