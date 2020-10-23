Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Week in review: Die Hard is back, dog conversations, Trump's dance moves, Borat sighting
by Michelle Morton
Posted Oct 23, 2020 12:11 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 12:20 pm EDT
Week in review: John McClane, communicating with a pet, Borat, and Trump moves.
While we have been laser focused on the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, and adapting to new restrictions, there’s been some smile-worthy moments popping up online throughout the week.
In case you have missed them — or feel like a brief escape from reality — we’ve rounded up some of our colourful stories from the past few days to brighten up the beginning of your weekend!
The holidays came early when Bruce Willis reprised his role from a ‘so-called’ favourite Christmas movie, when he played John McClane from Die Hard — this time for a battery commercial during a football game.
VIDEO
Dr. Dolittle himself would be impressed by the Seattle woman who figured out a way to communicate with her pet dog using technology!
Watch ‘Bunny’ tell her owner she’s ready for a walk.
While on the campaign trail, it wasn’t what Donald Trump
said that grabbed attention online — it was his dance moves — and they ‘inspired’ a new TikTok challenge.
A barge appeared near the Toronto Waterfront teasing the release of the new Borat film, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, and it turned some heads.
680 NEWS’ Geoff Rohoman also got the news team on board with their best Borat impressions — take a listen.
Listen to the 680 NEWS team give their best Borat impression
https://www.680news.com/wp-content/blogs.dir/sites/2/2020/10/23/borat.mp3
