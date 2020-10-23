Loading articles...

Victim of Markham, Ont., homicide identified as Mohammad Mehdi Amin Sadeghieh

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

MARKHAM, Ont. — Police north of Toronto have identified the victim of a recent homicide as 58-year-old Mohammad Mehdi Amin Sadeghieh.

York Regional Police say they’re still looking for witnesses in what they call a suspicious death. 

Officers were called to a home in Markham, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, where they found a man in his 50s dead.

They’re appealing for any information related to the case, particularly the whereabouts of a vehicle described as a black, 2015 Honda CRV with the Ontario licence plate BNEV917.

They’re also asking anyone with security footage that might have captured something suspicious to come forward. 

Police have not identified a motive behind the killing, but several people who knew the victim say he was a passionate advocate for human rights in Iran.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Stalled truck EB 401 east of Weston collectors - centre lane blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:39 AM
After the foggy start the temperature will soar today with a gusty southwest wind. Guaranteed High 22°C will feel l…
Latest Weather
Read more