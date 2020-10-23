Loading articles...

US, North Macedonia, and Kosovo sign 5G deal

Oct 23, 2020

SKOPJE, Macedonia — North Macedonia and Kosovo signed an agreement Friday with the United States on high-speed wireless network security aimed at excluding Chinese hardware providers.

The agreement to join the so-called “5G Clean Network Security” nations was signed at ceremonies attended by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of Kosovo, as well as Keith Krach, a U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth.

U.S. government officials have led a campaign across Europe and elsewhere against the inclusion of tech giant Huawei and other Chinese companies in 5G networks. The Trump administration accuses the companies of sharing sensitive data and personal information with China’s security apparatus.

China argues that the U.S. initiative is driven by commercial concerns.

