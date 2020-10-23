U.S. sets daily record with over 83,000 COVID-19 cases

The United States is reporting a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.

U.S. COVID update: More than 83,000 new cases, biggest one-day increase on record – New cases: 83,010

– Positivity rate: 6.5% (-0.2)

– In hospital: 41,485 (+475)

– In ICU: 8,237 (+151)

– New deaths: 916

The impact is being felt in every section of the country — a lockdown starting Friday at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota, a plea by a Florida health official for a halt to children’s birthday parties, dire warnings from Utah’s governor, and an increasingly desperate situation at a hospital in northern Idaho, which is running out of space for patients and considering airlifts to Seattle or Portland, Oregon.

“We’ve essentially shut down an entire floor of our hospital. We’ve had to double rooms. We’ve bought more hospital beds,” said Dr. Robert Scoggins, a pulmonologist at the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene.

“Our hospital is not built for a pandemic.”

More than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the US for the first time in the past three months on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.