Loading articles...

U.S. sets daily record with over 83,000 COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 7:57 pm EDT

The seven-day rolling average for new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed 61,140 Thursday, compared with 44,647 two weeks ago. Andy Feliciotti

The United States is reporting a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.

The impact is being felt in every section of the country — a lockdown starting Friday at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota, a plea by a Florida health official for a halt to children’s birthday parties, dire warnings from Utah’s governor, and an increasingly desperate situation at a hospital in northern Idaho, which is running out of space for patients and considering airlifts to Seattle or Portland, Oregon.

“We’ve essentially shut down an entire floor of our hospital. We’ve had to double rooms. We’ve bought more hospital beds,” said Dr. Robert Scoggins, a pulmonologist at the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene.

“Our hospital is not built for a pandemic.”

More than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the US for the first time in the past three months on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #WB401 west of Warden express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 8:15PM UPDATE: Some heavier rain and some rare October lightning in Stoney Creek and near Hamilton. Also seeing heavy rain in…
Latest Weather
Read more