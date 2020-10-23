Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
U.S. sets daily record with over 83,000 COVID-19 cases
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2020 7:29 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 7:57 pm EDT
The seven-day rolling average for new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed 61,140 Thursday, compared with 44,647 two weeks ago. Andy Feliciotti
The United States is reporting a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.
– New cases: 83,010 – Positivity rate: 6.5% (-0.2) – In hospital: 41,485 (+475) – In ICU: 8,237 (+151) – New deaths: 916 – Data: COVID Tracking Project
The impact is being felt in every section of the country — a lockdown starting Friday at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota, a plea by a Florida health official for a halt to children’s birthday parties, dire warnings from Utah’s governor, and an increasingly desperate situation at a hospital in northern Idaho, which is running out of space for patients and considering airlifts to Seattle or Portland, Oregon.
“We’ve essentially shut down an entire floor of our hospital. We’ve had to double rooms. We’ve bought more hospital beds,” said Dr. Robert Scoggins, a pulmonologist at the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene.
“Our hospital is not built for a pandemic.”
More than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the US for the first time in the past three months on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.