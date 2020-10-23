Loading articles...

Toronto police creating 'neighbourhood teams' to tackle gun, gang violence

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 7:09 am EDT

In an effort to curb gun and gang violence, Toronto police are creating ‘neighbourhood teams’ that will link community members with dedicated officers.

At the police services board meeting, Interim Police Chief James Ramer said the goal of the teams will be to build trusting relationships with these communities.

‘Project Engage’ comes after 30 gang prevention town halls were held in the city’s lowest equitable and gang impacted neighbourhoods.

Recruiting is already underway to establish 12 new neighbourhood teams that will reportedly include 10 civilian participants from a variety of backgrounds, along with five police officers.

The officer leading this project said the service’s longtime strategy of conducting major gang projects, often resulting in dozens of arrests in a single day, has done little to curb growing gang violence.

