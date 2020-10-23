Loading articles...

Tip line set up for Christine Jessop case

Toronto police have identified the killer, Calvin Hoover of Toronto (left) believed to be responsible in the murder of nine-year-old Christine Jessop (right) more than 36 years ago.

Toronto police have set up a dedicated phone line to receive tips on the Christine Jessop case, two weeks after revealing the identity of her presumed killer.

Jessop was 9-years-old when she went missing from her home in Queensville, Ont. on October 3, 1984.

Her body was found a little more than two months later near Sunderland, Ont. in Durham Region. She had been sexually assaulted and murdered

Police announced earlier this month that they believe her killer was Calvin Hoover, an acquaintance of the Jessop family who would have been 28-years-old at the time of the crime.

Hoover lived in Toronto, Durham Region, and Port Hope until his death in 2015.

Police were able to identify him this year by using a data bank service in the United States that led to a positive match with a DNA sample found on Christine’s underwear at the time of her death.

Investigators have been appealing to the public for more information on Hoover’s life between 1984 and 2015 and so far there has been a lot of interest.

Police have received more than 60 tips from the public, prompting the creation of this dedicated line.

“Officers with the Cold Case section of Homicide have been grateful for the information they have received so far,” said Inspector Hank Idsinga, Unit Commander of Homicide. “Every detail that comes in can help us determine the last moments of Christine’s life and establish any connection to other possible incidents.”

Christine Jessop Tip Line

416-808-8647
jessoptip@torontopolice.on.ca

Related Stories

Police reportedly receive dozens of tips about presumed killer of Christine JessopChristine Jessop's brother said man named as killer makes senseLong-exonerated Guy Paul Morin 'relieved' for Jessop family after killer identified
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 at Yonge express - left lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:39 AM
After the foggy start the temperature will soar today with a gusty southwest wind. Guaranteed High 22°C will feel l…
Latest Weather
Read more