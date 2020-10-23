Tip line set up for Christine Jessop case

Toronto police have set up a dedicated phone line to receive tips on the Christine Jessop case, two weeks after revealing the identity of her presumed killer.

Jessop was 9-years-old when she went missing from her home in Queensville, Ont. on October 3, 1984.

Her body was found a little more than two months later near Sunderland, Ont. in Durham Region. She had been sexually assaulted and murdered

Police announced earlier this month that they believe her killer was Calvin Hoover, an acquaintance of the Jessop family who would have been 28-years-old at the time of the crime.

Hoover lived in Toronto, Durham Region, and Port Hope until his death in 2015.

Police were able to identify him this year by using a data bank service in the United States that led to a positive match with a DNA sample found on Christine’s underwear at the time of her death.

Investigators have been appealing to the public for more information on Hoover’s life between 1984 and 2015 and so far there has been a lot of interest.

Police have received more than 60 tips from the public, prompting the creation of this dedicated line.

“Officers with the Cold Case section of Homicide have been grateful for the information they have received so far,” said Inspector Hank Idsinga, Unit Commander of Homicide. “Every detail that comes in can help us determine the last moments of Christine’s life and establish any connection to other possible incidents.”

Christine Jessop Tip Line

416-808-8647

jessoptip@torontopolice.on.ca