Man hospitalized after possible targeted shooting in Thornhill

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 6:24 am EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

A man is in hospital and another person is in custody after an overnight shooting in Thornhill.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Proctor and Henderson avenues just before 1 o’clock a.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was shot, and was rushed into surgery. He is expected to live.

Police believe this may have been a targeted shooting.

One person was taken into police custody for attempted murder. Officers are searching for a second suspect.

It’s not believed that that there is a threat to the public at this time.

