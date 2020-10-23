A trip to a beautiful little deadly beach

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s called Six Mile Beach, and it sits in a remote part of British Columbia. It’s not on any of the tourism brochures. You need to know how to find it to get there, but once you do, it’s stunningly beautiful. You can stand well out from shore and a sand bar makes it feel like you’re walking on top of the water. It’s a secret spot worth savouring.

And every so often, someone dies. And no level of government wants to be responsible for those deaths.

GUEST: Tyler Harper, Nelson Star

