Severe weather making its way across Southwestern Ontario tonight

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 3:42 pm EDT

Dark clouds are seen above the Toronto skyline on July 26, 2018. CITYNEWS/Roger Petersen

Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Southwestern Ontario right now.

Toronto remains under a special weather statement, while Durham, Peel, York, and Halton regions are now under severe thunderstorm watches.

Tornado warnings are now in place for Collingwood, Barrie, Orillia, Midland, and Coldwater.

The statement calls for high winds, heavy showers, and thunderstorms in many areas Friday evening.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of 70 km/h, brief torrential downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning will be associated with some of these storms.

The severe weather is the result of a cold front sliding across the province this evening, resulting in a major temperature dip.

Areas south and west of the city are already under severe thunderstorm warnings.

 

