Severe weather making its way across Southwestern Ontario tonight

Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Southwestern Ontario right now.

Toronto remains under a special weather statement, while Durham, Peel, York, and Halton regions are now under severe thunderstorm watches.

Tornado warnings are now in place for Collingwood, Barrie, Orillia, Midland, and Coldwater.

3:31pm: *UPDATED Tornado Warnings extended to Barrie/Collingwood/Owen Sound, Midland/Orillia pic.twitter.com/Xbx6t5zH2Q — 680 NEWS Weather (@680NEWSweather) October 23, 2020

The statement calls for high winds, heavy showers, and thunderstorms in many areas Friday evening.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of 70 km/h, brief torrential downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning will be associated with some of these storms.

The severe weather is the result of a cold front sliding across the province this evening, resulting in a major temperature dip.

Areas south and west of the city are already under severe thunderstorm warnings.