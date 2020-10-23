Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Public inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting has finally begun
by News Staff
Posted Oct 23, 2020 9:28 am EDT
A family pays their respects to victims of the mass killings at a checkpoint on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, April 24, 2020. Nova Scotians struggling with the devastating aftermath of a mass shooting are looking for a firm commitment from the province's leaders to set up a public inquiry to help answer a growing list of unanswered questions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The public inquiry into the April
mass shooting in Nova Scotia has finally begun.
The inquiry was set up by the federal and Nova Scotia governments in July to determine what happened, and to make recommendations to prevent similar events in the future.
Its mandate includes an investigation into the RCMP response as well as the role of gender-based violence in the murders.
RELATED: Memorial for N.S. mass shooting victims to be removed
A lone gunman killed 22 people in April during a 13 hour rampage in northern and central Nova Scotia.
The final report is set to be delivered November 1st, 2022.
