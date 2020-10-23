Public inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting has finally begun

The public inquiry into the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia has finally begun.

The inquiry was set up by the federal and Nova Scotia governments in July to determine what happened, and to make recommendations to prevent similar events in the future.

Its mandate includes an investigation into the RCMP response as well as the role of gender-based violence in the murders.

RELATED: Memorial for N.S. mass shooting victims to be removed

A lone gunman killed 22 people in April during a 13 hour rampage in northern and central Nova Scotia.

The final report is set to be delivered November 1st, 2022.