Premier Ford calls Caledonia escalation 'unacceptable'

Premier Ford has weighed in on the escalating tensions in Caledonia, Ont.

Despite a court injunction, Six Nations land defenders continue to occupy a construction site near the Southwestern Ontario town in an ongoing standoff that has lasted nearly 100 days.

The group of land defenders set fires and dug up part of a road with an excavator, and police fired rubber bullets at the group last night.

Ford responded to the escalation this afternoon with an impassioned dialogue

I don’t know if a few folks are going rogue… but the way you get things settled is by sitting around the table talking about solutions. You don’t go after our police. You don’t start burning telephone poles. You don’t start digging up roads…that’s unacceptable

Ford says he has a phenomenal relationship with Ontario First Nations chiefs and blamed the tension on a few “bad apples”.

A superior court judge ruled yesterday that a pair of injunctions connected to the occupation will be made permanent, setting the stage for further police action to remove the land defenders.

Both sides remain in a standoff, with an empty school bus now being used as a barrier.