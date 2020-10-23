Loading articles...

Police reportedly receive dozens of tips about presumed killer of Christine Jessop

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 7:21 am EDT

Toronto police have identified the killer, Calvin Hoover of Toronto (left) believed to be responsible in the murder of nine-year-old Christine Jessop (right) more than 36 years ago.

Since Toronto police named Calvin Hoover as the presumed killer in Christine Jessop’s death, investigators have reportedly received dozens of tips about the man.

Toronto police announced last week that after 36 years they had found the man they believed killed the girl, and released a 1996 mug shot of Hoover hoping the public would be able to provide details about his movements around the time of Jessop’s death, as well as details leading up to his suicide in 2015.

The Toronto Star reports about 60 tips have come in, and while the lead cold case detective has said there’s no evidence to date linking Hoover to any other unsolved crimes, they’re keeping an open mind.

Hoover was 28 at the time of Jessop’s death and was never interviewed by police.

Instead, Jessop’s murder led to one of the most notorious wrongful convictions in this country — Guy Paul Morin was finally cleared through DNA evidence in 1995.

