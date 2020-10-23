Loading articles...

Palmer voting site temporarily closes after virus diagnosis

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 10:14 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — An early voting location in Palmer closed temporarily Friday after a poll worker was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Division of Elections said.

The division, in a statement, said the risk to voters who cast ballots early at the main administrative offices of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is considered to be low. The worker wore a face covering and a partition separated the worker from voters, the division said.

Early voting at the location began Monday, and the division said the worker was at the location through Thursday.

The Palmer location is undergoing cleaning and is set to reopen Monday morning, the division said. The division highlighted as an alternative in the meantime the Wasilla Public Library, which will continue to have voting hours through Election Day on Nov. 3.

The Associated Press

