Murder hornets are back: 1st nest discovered in U.S.

Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The new Asian hornets that have been found in Washington state may be deadly to honeybees, but bug experts say the Asian giant hornet is not a big threat to people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool) (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool)

Murder hornets are back in the news. It’s 2020, what did you expect?

Scientists in Washington State have discovered the first Asian Giant nest of the so-called murder hornets in the US.

Two nests were also discovered in British Columbia.

First discovered in Washington State in December 2019, ‘murder hornets’ are an invasive species not native to the US.

They are the world’s largest hornet and prey on honey bees and other insects.

The plan is to wipe out the nest north of Seattle on Saturday in a bid to protect native honeybees.

The nest was found after scientists trapped some of the insects and tied tiny radio trackers to them using dental floss.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), a small group of them is capable of killing an entire honey bee hive in a few hours.

Canadian bee expert, Matthias Buck, said back in May that despite the fear, the hornets are not likely to be seen in Ontario anytime soon, if at all.

“I see a lot of false reports coming now about people thinking they have seen one. They are not in Ontario. They’ve been found in B.C. Their chances of now, just one year after they first showed up in B.C., showing up in Ontario are extremely low.”

