Mount Washington Observatory to close North Conway museum

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — The Mount Washington Observatory is closing its museum in North Conway in an effort to focus more on its core missions.

The board of trustees of the non-profit organization has spent recent months evaluating its program offerings to refocus on weather observation and climate research. Officials said Friday that the coronavirus pandemic has added a sense of urgency to the need to realign the organization.

While the Weather Discovery Center Museum in North Conway will close, operations at the manned weather station atop Mount Washington continue, including hourly weather observations, virtual educational programs, research and product testing.

The Associated Press

