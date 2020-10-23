More than 15,000 tickets issued by Toronto's Automated Speed Enforcement devices

More than 15,000 tickets were issued by the City of Toronto’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices for excessive speeding in just the second month of the program.

For the period of August 6 to September 5, a total of 15,175 tickets were issued, which was down from the more than 22,300 tickets sent out during the first month of enforcement.

In Etobicoke, Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street, continues to be the hotspot for speeders with more than 10 per cent of all tickets being issued from the ASE device in this area. Just over 12 per cent of all tickets issued during the first month of the program came from this area as well.

For the second month in a row, this area was also responsible for issuing the largest fine, $682, after one vehicle was caught going 86 km/h in the 40 km/h zone. That is just shy of the highest fine to date, $718, which was issued during the first month of the program.

Three other vehicles on Royalcrest Road, Jameson Avenue, and Caledonia Road were also tagged with a $682 fine.

The number of repeat offenders caught by the ASE devices was 1,198 which was down from the more than 2,200 recorded in the first month of the program. Three repeat offenders received a total of seven tickets for speeding at Bicknell Avenue, Caledonia Road, and Murison Boulevard.

“This data continues to show the need for automated speed enforcement across our city,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement. “These speed cameras are focused on roads around schools to help keep kids safe. For drivers, the simplest way to avoid getting a ticket is to slow down and obey the speed limit.”

A total of 50 Automated Speed Enforcement devices have been installed across the city, aimed at increasing road safety while reducing speeding, especially in school zones. Those receiving tickets do not incur any demerit points and it do not affect a person’s driving record.