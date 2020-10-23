Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Montreal archdiocese says priest found guilty of sexual assault has been defrocked
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 23, 2020 10:29 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
MONTREAL — The Montreal archdiocese says a priest sentenced in 2019 for abusing two boys has been formally stripped of his priesthood.
Archbishop Christian Lepine had defrocked Brian Boucher last year following the conclusion of a church judicial process, but that decision had been subject to appeal.
The archdiocese said today no appeal was filed, making the decision final.
Meanwhile, a review conducted by a former Quebec Superior Court justice into how the archdiocese handled the complaints against Boucher is expected to be made public next month.
Peipita G. Capriolo tabled her review in early September and Lepine says he is reviewing the findings and studying the recommendations.
Boucher was sentenced in March 2019 to eight years in prison for abusing two boys. He was found guilty in one case and pleaded guilty in the other.
He worked in 10 Montreal-area churches between 1985 and 2015. The abuse took place at two churches between 1995 and 2011.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020.
The Canadian Press
