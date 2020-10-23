Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Media report pope met COVID-19 infected bishop at Vatican
by Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2020 7:23 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT
CANBERRA, Australia — Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday.
Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See’s ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported.
Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus. They won’t reveal the diplomat’s identity.
The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.
The department said the risk of infection was “low” for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometres (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra.
Australia’s Health Department said in a statement on Friday “all relevant international state parties have been notified.”
The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment,