Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 23, 2020 2:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Oct. 26
Leslie’s Pool Supplies Service and Repair – Phoenix, Ariz., 40 million shares, priced 14-$16, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LESL. Business: Provider of pool supplies and services with over 930 retail locations.
Lufax Holding – Shanghai, China, 175 million shares, priced $11.50-$13.50, managed by Goldman Sachs (Asia)/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol Lu. Business: Provides a leading platform for retail loan facilition in China.
Root Inc – Columbus, Ohio, 24.2 million shares, priced $22-$25, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ROOT. Business: Mobile-based auto insurer.