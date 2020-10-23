Loading articles...

Independent commission on long-term care homes out with early recommendations

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 10:47 am EDT

People wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission is out with some early recommendations.

Those recommendations include a call to increase permanent funding for more nurses and support staff, more collaboration between hospitals and long-term care homes, and giving some residents who are COVID-19 positive the option to transfer to a different facility.

The final report will give an account of what happened during the first wave of the pandemic, and provide more recommendations to deal with systemic challenges that pre-dated COVID-19.

This comes after the commission heard from the Ontario Hospital Association earlier this month that hospitals and long-term care homes are nearly at capacity — and won’t be able to handle a second wave of COVID-19.

The commission was investigating how the virus spread in the long-term care system.

