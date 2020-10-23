Independent commission on long-term care homes out with early recommendations

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Those recommendations include a call to increase permanent funding for more nurses and support staff, more collaboration between hospitals and long-term care homes, and giving some residents who are COVID-19 positive the option to transfer to a different facility.
The final report will give an account of what happened during the first wave of the pandemic, and provide more recommendations to deal with systemic challenges that pre-dated COVID-19.
This comes after the commission heard from the Ontario Hospital Association earlier this month that hospitals and long-term care homes are nearly at capacity — and won’t be able to handle a second wave of COVID-19.
The commission was investigating how the virus spread in the long-term care system.
#BREAKING – Ontario’s Long Term Care commission is out with some early recommendations: A call to increase permanent funding for more nurses & support staff, LTC homes with outbreaks collaborate with hospitals, and residents who are positive be givin the option to transfer.