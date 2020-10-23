Loading articles...

Fifth Toronto hospital confirms outbreak of COVID-19

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 5:59 am EDT

Sunnybrook Hospital is shown in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A fifth Toronto hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sunnybrook Hospital, near Bayview and Eglinton, has declared an outbreak of the virus on Friday after five cases were identified in the surgical unit.

It said in a statement to 680 NEWS, after three cases were identified, it triggered control measures and broader testing on the unit that identified two additional cases.

Sunnybrook said all the cases are asymptomatic. Four patients remain in hospital and one has been discharged.

All outbreak control measures are in place and there hasn’t been any transmission to other patient care areas of the hospital, it said.

The hospital remains open for all clinics, procedures, and emergency visits.

This comes one day after an outbreak was declared at Scarborough General Hospital, where six patients had been infected.

St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, and Toronto Western Hospital have also confirmed cases.

