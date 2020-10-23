Loading articles...

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sunnybrook hospital surgical unit

Sunnybrook Hospital is shown in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

An outbreak has been declared in a surgical unit at Sunnybrook hospital.

In an email that was sent to hospital staff and seen by Citynews, the hospital says three cases were initially identified through regular surveillance testing in the trauma ward Wednesday which in turn triggered more broader testing and turned up two more positive tests on Thursday.

The C-5 unit is closed to new patients and the hospital says there has been no transmission to other patient care areas.

Staff in the unit affected are not being permitted to work on other units for the time being and they recommend anyone who worked there since Oct. 7 to get tested.

“At the present time all are asymptomatic and only four patients remain in hospital after one was discharged,’ the hospital said in a statement to CityNews on Friday.

“All outbreak control measures are in place and there has been no transmission to other patient care areas of the hospital.”

Sunnybrook says its emergency room remains open and that all scheduled clinics and procedures remain unaffected.

