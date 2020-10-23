Car crashes into historic cemetery in Scarborough mall parking lot

It’s not everyday a car crashes into cemetery headstones, let alone 19th century graves located in a busy mall parking lot, but that’s what happened in Scarborough Friday morning.

This bizarre event played out a Bridlewood Mall, on the northwest corner of Warden Avenue and Finch Street.

The mall was forced to build around Christie’s Methodist Cemetery in the 1970s.

The preserved gravestones date back to the 1840’s and are the final resting place for some of Scarborough’s first settlers and their descendants. When the once forested land was acquired by a developer in 1974, the cemetery’s board of trustees and relatives of the dead objected to the transfer. Bridlewood Mall was forced to incorporate the graves into its design and maintain them.

The cemetery now sits just outside a Price Chopper on the mall’s upper level.

Police tell 680NEWS that the driver of the car in Friday’s crash was a 70-year-old woman who was not injured.

The extent of the damage to the historic gravestones is not yet known.