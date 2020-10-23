Loading articles...

1 person dead following collision on Highway 401

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 8:09 pm EDT

Toronto paramedics say one person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 401, just west of Yonge Street.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS that a male pedestrian was struck and the call came in around 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening. 

The male victim was pronounced dead on scene.

All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at Hogg’s Hollow Bridge.

