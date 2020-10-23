1 person dead following collision on Highway 401

Toronto paramedics say one person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 401, just west of Yonge Street.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS that a male pedestrian was struck and the call came in around 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

The male victim was pronounced dead on scene.

#WB401 express lanes closed west of Avenue Rd, due to a collision – traffic is being diverted into the collectors, pic.twitter.com/u5438kj7IT — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) October 23, 2020

All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at Hogg’s Hollow Bridge.