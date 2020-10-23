OPP investigating possible road rage incident after 1 man dies on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police says its investigating a possible incident of road rage after a man was struck and killed by a transport truck just east of Avenue Road on Highway 401.

Officers received a call around 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening for reports of a collision.

Const. Tim Dunnah says a 25-year-old man was walking eastbound on the right shoulder when he was struck and killed by a transport truck.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Toronto OPP are investigating a collision that resulted in a pedestrian being struck by a passing vehicle. One man has died at scene, and witnesses are asked to please call 416-235-4981. ^dh — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 24, 2020

#WB401 express lanes closed west of Avenue Rd, due to a collision – traffic is being diverted into the collectors, pic.twitter.com/u5438kj7IT — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) October 23, 2020

All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at Hogg’s Hollow Bridge.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP or Toronto police.