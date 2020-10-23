Loading articles...

OPP investigating possible road rage incident after 1 man dies on Highway 401

Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 9:27 pm EDT

Ontario Provincial Police says its investigating a possible incident of road rage after a man was struck and killed by a transport truck just east of Avenue Road on Highway 401.

Officers received a call around 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening for reports of a collision.

Const. Tim Dunnah says a 25-year-old man was walking eastbound on the right shoulder when he was struck and killed by a transport truck.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at Hogg’s Hollow Bridge.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP or Toronto police.

