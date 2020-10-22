Unsatisfied with PM's answer, Blanchet vows to press Trudeau on prof's use of slur

OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he plans to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later today for his position on a the suspension of a professor who used a derogatory word for Black people in class.

On Wednesday, Trudeau said everyone needs to be aware of the “power of our words” and that his Liberal government’s priority is to take real action against racism.

Blanchet says he wasn’t satisfied with that response and wants to see if Trudeau will support the University of Ottawa professor.

Verushka Lieutenant-Duval has been at the centre of a controversy for using the notorious word as part of an academic course.

She has apologized for using the term during a class discussion, but not before the university suspended her.

Blanchet says those subject to hateful words deserve compassion and support, but using the term in an educational context isn’t prejudicial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press