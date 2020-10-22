Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Unsatisfied with PM's answer, Blanchet vows to press Trudeau on prof's use of slur
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 22, 2020 1:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he plans to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later today for his position on a the suspension of a professor who used a derogatory word for Black people in class.
On Wednesday, Trudeau said everyone needs to be aware of the “power of our words” and that his Liberal government’s priority is to take real action against racism.
Blanchet says he wasn’t satisfied with that response and wants to see if Trudeau will support the University of Ottawa professor.
Verushka Lieutenant-Duval has been at the centre of a controversy for using the notorious word as part of an academic course.
She has apologized for using the term during a class discussion, but not before the university suspended her.
Blanchet says those subject to hateful words deserve compassion and support, but using the term in an educational context isn’t prejudicial.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.